For the first time in 12 years, the village of Middleport will be under new leadership.
Former village coordinator Dan Dodge will now be the newest mayor of the Middleport after beating incumbent Dick Westcott in yesterday’s election.
Dodge won by a comfortable margin, getting a total of 142 votes, while Westcott got 69 votes.
Wescott, who was running for his seventh term as mayor in the village, said that while this was not his desired outcome, he’s content with the results of the election.
“I feel like the weight of the world has been lifted off me,” he said.
Dodge said he thought the simple need for change in the village was what made his campaign successful.
“People are looking for something to change,” he said. “It can be good to get new eyes in there and a new way of looking at things.”
Wescott shared that he had no hard feelings towards Dodge or anyone who did not vote for him.
“I took it in stride,” Westcott said. “It was probably time. Twelve years is long time.”
Looking towards the future, Dodge said he is looking forward to bringing more business into the village.
“I want to look into grants, see what we can do with them and dig deeper,” he said.
