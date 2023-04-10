The village of Middleport's proposed 2023-2024 budget, its first under newly elected mayor Dan Dodge, calls for an increase in the village's property tax rate.
The proposed budget, which was presented at the village's board meetings last week, calls for a tax rate of $12.55 per $1,000 of assessed property value with a current equalization rate in the village of 73%.
This would be an increase over the current year's budget which was $12.45 per $1,000 of assessed property value according to village Clerk-Treasurer Lisa VanBuren. The proposed budget also calls for a 1% tax levy.
The tentative 2023-2024 budget comes in at a total of $1.99 million, an increase over last year's adopted budget which totaled $1.88 million, resulting in a $110,488 difference.
The amount to be raised from taxes of the whole village is projected at $678,743, which would be up from last year's $672,022.
VanBuren said she expects no changes to the village's staff or services and that they will remain within the state's tax cap.
A public hearing for the village's 2023-2024 budget will be held during tonight's Annual Reorganization Meeting at the Village Hall, 24 Main St., at 7 p.m.
