The Medina Mustang Winterguard participated in the Northeast Colorguard Circuit Championships at Gates-Chili High School on April 1.
Competing in the SA Class, Medina finished fifth with a score of 79.72. First in the class was Orchard Park with 87.89, Victor was second with 85.80, Jamestown was third with 83.30 and Lancaster was fourth with 83.07.
The Junior Varsity guard competed in the Cadet Class, finishing third with a score of 71.68. Victor was first in the class with 74.21, followed by Jamestown in second place with 73.76.
Other winners were Ventures Cadets in Novice Class, Gates in the RA Class, Gates in A1 Class, Gates in IA Class and Luminosa in SR Class. The Heritage Hurricanes, an all-abilities colorguard of performers from the Heritage Christian Services and community members from the Rochester area, performed in exhibition. Although they were not scored, they were named Grand Champion for 2023.
Now that the winterguard season has ended, the Medina Mustang Marching Band will begin preparing for its spring season, which will include parades and competitions in various local festivals. Their parade music will feature a number of pieces from Chuck Mangione.
