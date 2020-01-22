Mychajliw enters race to replace Collins in NY-27

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw entered a crowded Republican field vying for the party's nomination in New York's 27th Congressional District officially late Tuesday night.
The announcement was made with a campaign announcement video and website going live on Tuesday night, but for weeks it had been reported that Mychajliw was seriously considering entering the race.
In the video, Mychajliw highlights his background as the son of Polish and Ukrainian immigrants that "came to America the right way to raise a family." He further adds that he was raised with blue-collar parents as his mother was a factory worker and his father was a typewriter repair man.
Mychajliw outlined his career, saying he paid his way through college and spent 20 years "reporting on news that impacts everyday people." As Erie County Comptroller, he said he has protected taxpayers while holding bureaucrats accountable.
He argues that despite representing a Democratic county, he has made a point to support President Donald J. Trump and that he will defend Trump against "radical progressives" and "socialists" if elected.
"Despite representing an overwhelming Democratic county that voted for Hillary Clinton, I wasn’t afraid to support President Trump, that’s why I worked for him to defeat Hillary Clinton. Even while others were more focused on protecting their own political careers, by refusing to stand with President Trump," he said. "Now President Trump and our democratic way of life are under attack. As a husband and father of three, I know we need to defeat the very real and existential threat of radical progressives and socialists that want to destroy our way of life."
He concluded the video by saying this won't be accomplished by electing "self-dealing Albany moderates who only support President Trump and conservative principals when they are seeking their next political promotion."
"We’ll only defeat this threat by electing uncompromising conservatives," he added.
Other candidates for the Republican field include state senators Chris Jacobs and Rob Ortt and family law attorney Beth Parlato. The Democratic candidate will most likely be Nate McMurray, who lost the 2018 Congressional election by less than 1 percent.
A special election has yet to be called officially by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, but he has indicated his preference is for April 28, the same day as the Democratic primary. A special election is to be held to fill the seat of former U.S. Rep Chris Collins, the Republican from Clarence who resigned last year before pleading guilty to insider trading charges. A federal judge sentenced Collins last week to more than two years in prison as a result of his plea.
