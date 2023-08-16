A cross erected on Shell Beach as a memorial to the residents in St. Bernard Parish, La. who died after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 is visible before Hurricane Ida makes landfall in New Orleans on Aug. 28, 2021. Hurricanes in the U.S. over last few decades killed thousands more people than meteorologists traditionally calculate and a disproportionate number of those victims are poor, vulnerable and minorities, according to a new epidemiological study released Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)