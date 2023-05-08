A new structure is now visible on the grounds of Barker Central School District.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of installing a 180-foot emergency communications tower on the school property through a grant-funded Mutualink program.
The goal is to assist emergency response to situations in Niagara and Orleans counties.
“It's just going to help with the overall connectivity, response times and communication for the sheriff's office as well as any other emergency responders that might be out there,” district Superintendent Jake Reimer said.
Reimer particularly pointed to the structure of the school buildings and its location as an existing issue with getting signals.
"Because it's all brick, and where we are in the vicinity of Niagara County, the radio signals aren't very good getting out here," he said.
The district’s issues with getting signals in its building and the sheriff’s office’s desire to enhance communication services throughout the county made it a fitting project for both parties.
“It just seemed like a win-win for everybody across the board,” Reimer said.
The area on which the tower sits takes up less than an acre on the district’s property and is located behind the school buildings.
While Reimer said he was amazed that the tower went up quickly over a three-day span, the project had been a long time in the making.
The Sheriff’s office first reached out to the district in 2020 about installing a tower on their property.
After nearly two years of planning and delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ground for the project was broken last October. The tower was subsequently erected this spring.
Currently, antennas still need to be installed and the tower needs to be connected to electricity before it is fully operational. The project is slated to be completed in June, Reimer said.
The district will not be charging the sheriff’s office to have the tower on their property. Instead, the sheriff’s office will be providing free radios and other communication equipment to the schools.
“Having the tower and having that connectivity, it enhances the safety of our entire community, not just the school,” Reimer said.
In addition to addressing a current issue, Barker is also taking steps to solve a potential future one as well.
While walking around the grounds of the school on Monday, National Grid crews could be seen across the street on Haight Road working on power lines.
Reimer said that the crews had just started working on connecting their recently built solar array to the power grid.
Eight rows of solar panels sit on four acres west of the school buildings. The panels were installed about one year ago and utility poles have been recently installed by National Grid both on district property and across the street.
The district plans to have the panels provide about 60% of the school’s electricity and anticipate an increasing need for electricity in the future. Reimer specifically pointed to several New York state initiatives with electric energy and the increasing use of technology in education.
“You can read the writing on the wall. I think that we're going to be mostly electric at some point,” he said. “The goal is to get ourselves fuel future ready for all that kind of stuff.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.