New York adds California to travel quarantine list

ALBANY — State officials added California to the travel quarantine list because of rising coronavirus infections, even as New York grappled with 1,991 new cases of the contagion within its own borders.
Based on the current growth in infections, the total number of New Yorkers who have tested positive for COVID-19 to date could exceed 500,000 Wednesday.
The statewide positivity rate jumped to 1.78% for test results made public Tuesday. That is New York's highest rate since June.
Officials said Massachusetts, though it meets the criteria for a travel advisory, was excluded from the quarantine list because of the impracticality of restricting travel from border sates.
A total of 45 states now meet the requirements for the New York quarantine list, though the mandate is not being applied to four border states — Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New Jersey, in addition to Massachusetts.
States are added to New York's quarantine list when they reach at least 10 average daily cases per 100,000 residents or get positive rates of 10% from virus tests.
A statewide increase in the testing positivity rate was driven in part by Western New York. There, 2.6% of those who got tested Monday were shown to have the virus.
The North Country's positive rate was at 0.9%. The Mohawk Valley rate stood at 1.1%, while the Southern Tier came in at 2.0%.
Statewide, a total of 15 new deaths from the virus were reported, bringing total New York fatalities since March to 25,758.
"We continue to see outbreaks linked to mass gatherings at houses of worship, at weddings and funerals, and other events where the virus can quickly spread," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.
The public health threat has been a major concern for college administrators. Syracuse University urged its students to refrain from going to Halloween parties.
“We are one party away from a spike in cases that could force us to pause all residential instruction and activities,” Syracuse Chancellor Kent Syverud advised students in a letter, according to the Syracuse Post Standard newspaper.
In Albany, William Hammond, senior fellow for health policy at the Empire Center for Public Policy, said while test positivity data is valuable, the trend in the count of known infections is one of the most important metrics in monitoring the spread of coronavirus.
"It's great we're doing a lot of testing, but the whole point of testing is to find out whether cases are going up or not — and they are going up," Hammond said.
To date, a total of 498,646 people in New York have tested positive for the virus.
A steady rise in recent infections in rural Schoharie County prompted the local health department to issue a warning Tuesday night.
"New COVID-19 case have been coming in at an alarming rate," Dr. Amy Gildemeister, the county public health director, said in a Facebook post.
Noting 13 new cases have been reported over the past several days, she said that "several of those are part of a developing cluster that is likely to lead to additional cases."
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
The Niagara County Department of Health issued the following update on positive COVID-19 cases in Niagara County on Tuesday:
• 17 new positive cases
• total of 2073 positives to date
• 115 active cases (110 isolating at home, five in hospital)
• 1,856 recovered
• 102 deaths
• 122,778 people tested
