Newest urgent care facility opens its doors in Lockport

WellNow Urgent Care opened its newest center in Lockport on Tuesday at 5801 S. Transit Road. It will be open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily with no appointment needed.
The facility is staffed, on average, by one health provider, one nurse, a patient care tech, x-ray techs and receptionists, this health center is open for extended hours – until 11 p.m. – every day of the week throughout the entire year, said Aleesha Stafford, a regional practice manager for WellNow in south-western New York.
“This is a fast-track facility,” she said. “We can do any urgent care. Coughs, sore throats, ear ache, basic stuff. If we feel the need we have PAs (physician assistants) and nurse practitioners that are on staff, it can be a mix of either or that are on the location. If they feel you need more care that’s beyond us they would refer you to an orthopedics or an emergency room, whatever is the case.”
The site includes two spa-rooms equipped with dim lighting, waterfalls and calming surroundings patients who are nervous about seeing a doctor.
“We would bring them here … in the hopes of calming them so they can be seen for the reasons they’re really here for,” Stafford said.
The facility has six patient rooms where procedures such as suturing or stitches can be administered, and a seventh room for occupational medicine such as physicals, eyes and hearing testing. They also have an x-ray machine, but cannot do CAT scans or ultrasounds.
Most insurances are accepted, Stafford said, though many require co-pays. Those who think they may use a WellNow clinic should contact their insurance company.
