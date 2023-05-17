Damien E. Speck, 35, was found guilty of burglary and assault by a jury in Judge John Ottaviano’s courtroom, Thursday, May 18. The conviction comes from charges stemming from a year old case in Newfane.
Speck was found at approximately 2 p.m. on April 1, 2022 inside the victim’s residence on Meadowbrook Lane by sheriff’s office deputies.
At the time, Sheriff Mike Filicetti said a woman was found with multiple “facial lacerations” from when Speck kicked in her door. Later Dave DeChellis, assistant district attorney trying the case, added broken ribs to the extent of her injuries when speaking to the press after the trial.
Speck was acquitted of charges of criminal mischief and obstruction of breathing as there was questions to what damage was caused by Speck, as well as his intent when he “put his hand over her mouth,” as alleged by Filicetti last year.
DeChellis noted that the jury did agree that Speck went into the apartment with the intent to commit a burglary and the injuries taken on by the victim were considered assault as they were in conjunction with the top charge.
Sentencing for Speck will be made on July 12.
