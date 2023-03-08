The Town Board of Newfane will be looking at a proposed local law on “short term rentals,” which many residents may know of as AirBnB’s, to try to handle non-owner occupied vacation houses that tourists can rent with an eye on both owner rights, as well as those of the neighbors.
“I think it does both,” Councilman Troy Barnes said, saying that he hopes it will be a win-win situation for all stakeholders.
Barnes noted that there is no law in the books for short term rentals, so they technically prohibited in the town. This law will be like a blueprint, he said, for those who want to provide this service.
“This law advises existing short term rentals and addresses how people can pursue it,” he said. “But it also puts each through the planning board and a public hearing where the neighbors can speak.”
Newfane Building Inspector Mike Klock said that the board has been using its work sessions to find a way to manage the 40-some existing short term rentals, many of which have been operating under the guise of bed and breakfasts.
There’s a difference between the two, he said, because usually a bed and breakfast has an owner also living in the home. A short term rental will be addressed as any other rental property in the town, in which there is an off site owner. The only difference is there are much more people.
“It’s a public safety issue, too,” Klock said. “With parking for instance. Many of these streets are narrow and an influx of cars parking on the street might stop emergency vehicles from arriving at a call.”
Klock also noted that if the law does go through, it will still have to go through the Niagara County Planning Board, as well as the state.
The local law is not complete. Town Attorney Jim Sansone is still putting together a final draft, but said that “we’ve put quite a bit of work on it.”
“We’ve had a lot of the public’s participation in this, too,” he said. “We advertised our work sessions and they’ve attended. We’ll probably have more when we schedule a public hearing and if we need multiple public hearings, we will.”
The ordinance is expected to be presented to the board on its March 22 meeting at which time a public hearing will be scheduled.
