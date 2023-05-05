There are four prospective school trustee candidates running for two open seats on the Newfane Central School District Board of Education.
Each seat is a three-year term.
Melinda Bower
Bower has two children, including a 5-year-old who attends Newfane Elementary School.
She is a licensed Veterinarian Technician and works as a Remote Practice Manager at Willow Lane Equine and Millington Equine.
Bower cited her children as the biggest reason she is running for the school board.
“I want to see some positive changes as they go through their years here,” she said.
If elected, Bower said her focus would be promoting school safety and transparency between the school board and the community about their role and impact on the district. She thinks the district should introduce more classes that teach life and financial skills to prepare students for their post-high school life.
Emma Oudette
Oudette has two children that have attended Newfane schools. Her oldest graduated from Newfane High School in 2021 and her youngest is currently a junior in its high school.
She is the manager of Village Eatery and previously served 3.5 years on the school board. This is the second consecutive year she is running for a seat on the board.
“I don't feel like my work was finished,” she said. “Three years is a short time to really learn the ins and outs of what happens on the board of education.”
If elected, Oudette said she would focus on enhancing the curriculum throughout the district and promoting school safety for students and staff alike.
Cameron Seib
Seib is a lifelong resident of Newfane and graduated from its high school in 2016. He graduated from SUNY Fredonia in 2021 with a degree in jazz guitar and composition.
He is the owner of Newfane Music and previously was a long-term substitute teacher in the Newfane District last year.
Working in the school last year gave him a good grasp of the district’s current climate and how it can improve, he said.
If elected, Seib said he could bring in a unique prospective with his background in music and arts. His main areas of focus would be increasing school safety and focusing on improving instruction in the classroom that suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.
“We're a few years past the whole remote learning thing. I think a certain standard of education is achievable again,” Seib said.
Santo Tomasine (incumbent)
Tomasine has served one term on the school board. He was the board president this school year and previously served as vice president last year. Outside of the district, he is the branch manager for Lake Shore Savings Bank.
Tomasine said he is running for re-election, because it is a crucial time in the district with the retirement of current Superintendent, Michael Baumann. He added that having experience on the school board would help in the transition with a new superintendent.
If re-elected, he said he would focus on continuing to make Newfane attractive for families that may look to move into the district and for perspective teachers and administrators searching for jobs.
Tomasine also stressed the importance of safety in schools and would like to see members of the police and fire department as regular guests in the schools to educate students.
“Physical and emotional safety is paramount. We shouldn’t get complacent,” he said.
The Newfane school board election and budget vote will be held on May 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.