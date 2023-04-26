Newfane Central School District's proposed budget for the 2023-2024 school year calls for a 1% increase in the property tax levy.
The budget, which was adopted by the school board on April 18, lists a projected levy of $14.02 million. This would be an increase of about $139,000 from the current levy and is under the state-set levy tax cap, according to district treasurer Kevin Klumpp.
The spending plan comes in at $39.79 million, a year-over-year increase of 8.36% or $3.07 million.
While the New York State budget for FY 2023-2024 is not yet in place, Klumpp said they are estimating they will receive $20.5 million in state aid, which would be an 2.2% increase from the state aid the district received this year.
He added that the only planned changes to district staff will be the replacement of retiring employees.
The annual public hearing for the budget is scheduled for May 2 at the Early Childhood Center. The public vote for the budget will take place on May 16.
