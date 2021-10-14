FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of then President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington. A New York mother and son have been charged with theft in aiding the disappearance of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6 insurrection after the FBI initially raided a home 4,500 miles away in Alaska, looking for the computer. According to court documents, the FBI on Friday, Oct. 1 arrested Maryann Mooney-Rondon, and her son, Rafael Rondon, of Watertown, N.Y. Both also face other charges related to the riot at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)