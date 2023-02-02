Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy with snow showers before midnight. A burst of heavy snow is expected. Low 6F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers before midnight. A burst of heavy snow is expected. Low 6F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%.