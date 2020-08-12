A raccoon captured off Bowen Road last week tested positive for rabies, the Niagara County health department confirmed on Wednesday.
The raccoon was reported in the vicinity of a stable with 11 horses and two cats on Aug. 8. Its capture was assisted by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and once deceased, it was submitted for testing by the state health department.
It is believed that the raccoon did not have any contact with the horses. Investigation into the horses' and cats' vaccination status is ongoing. Meanwhile, the animals are to remain confined for a 45-day period and receive a rabies booster.
According to the health department, animals not actively immunized against rabies that have been potentially exposed to a rabid animal must undergo a six-month quarantine or be euthanized and tested for rabies.
This was the second confirmed case of rabies in the Town of Lockport in a week's time. A rabid raccoon was captured in the area of Ernest Road and Lincoln Avenue on Aug. 5.
