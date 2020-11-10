Three girls walking along Rapids Road were struck by a passing vehicle on Tuesday evening, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
Central dispatch fielded multiple 911 calls about the incident, beginning at 5:38 p.m.
The sheriff's office said five girls, ranging from 9 to 14 years of age, were walking roadside on the 7200 block of Rapids Road when a vehicle struck three of them.
One of the girls was transported by Mercy Flight to Oishei Children's Hospital and was listed in critical condition late Tuesday. Two others were taken to Oishei by ambulance and were listed in stable condition.
The male driver of the vehicle was not injured, the sheriff's office said.
The accident is under review by the sheriff's Accident Reconstruction Unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.