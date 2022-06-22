FILE - Mick Jagger, center, and Keith Richards, right, of the band the Rolling Stones, perform during their Sixty Stones Europe 2022 tour in Madrid, Spain on June 1, 2022. The Rolling Stones will celebrate their 60th anniversary with an upcoming four-part docuseries on EPIX that takes turns focusing on band’s most iconic members, with in-depth portraits of singer Jagger, guitarists Richards and Ronnie Wood, and the late drummer Charlie Watts. “My Life as a Rolling Stone” will premiere on Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)