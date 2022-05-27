Lucy Shelton Caswell, founding curator of the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library Museum, examines memorabilia tied to the comic strip "Peanuts" on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Caswell curated a new exhibit, "Celebrating Sparky: Charles M. Schulz and Peanuts," one of a series of exhibits this year commemorating the centenary of the birth of Schulz. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)