A cross with the name Kyu Cho stands at a makeshift memorial by the Dallas-area shopping center where eight people will killed and seven were wounded by a gunman on May 6. As of Wednesday, the nation has witnessed the highest number on record of mass killings and deaths to this point in a single year. There have been more than 550 mass killing incidents since 2006, according to the database, in which at least 2,900 people have died and at least 2,000 people have been injured. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, file)