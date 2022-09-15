The Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship onto of a Long March-2F carrier rocket prepares to be transferred to the launching area of Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China in October 2021. China is preparing to send three astronauts to live on its space station for six months — a new milestone for a program that has advanced rapidly in recent years. (Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua News Agency via AP, File)