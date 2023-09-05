As we commence a fresh academic year in the Lockport City School District, we proudly introduce our empowering initiative, “We All Belong: Embracing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.”
Our commitment is to nurture a school environment where each individual experiences a profound sense of belonging. We extend a warm welcome to our students, faculty, parents, and community as we embark on a journey of growth, enlightenment, and solidarity. With open hearts and open minds, we come together to honor the diversity that enriches our collective experience and work towards creating a community where every voice is valued.
In our pursuit of a brighter future, we recognize that the vitality of our school lies in the diversity of its members. Every student, staff member, and parent contributes a distinctive narrative, background, and perspective to our shared tapestry. Mathis Calvin, III, superintendent of LCSD, emphasizes that “We All Belong encapsulates the belief that it is only by embracing our differences that we can construct an inclusive and compassionate community.”
Throughout this transformative initiative, the district is committed to fostering an environment that champions equality, empathy, and understanding. On Sept. 1, the staff was warmly welcomed back during a Superintendent’s Conference Day filled with enjoyment, inspiration, and a sense of togetherness. This day was dedicated to celebrating the teachers and staff who play an integral role in the smooth functioning of our district. Stephen (Bird) Birchak, a motivational speaker renowned for revitalizing school staff, shared insights that encompass humor and introspection.
On the first day of the school year, Tuesday, the staff enthusiastically greeted students with “We All Belong” T-shirts, stickers, and uplifting signage that adorned the entire school. Calvin is ensuring that, as the year unfolds, the message of “We All Belong” will remain a constant reminder — a symbol of unity, where everyone’s unique journey is celebrated, and exclusion is never felt.
As LCSD embarks on this journey of growth and unity, let us all bear in mind that our strength lies in our diversity, and our true sense of belonging is found in our inclusivity. Together, as one, we declare that “We All Belong.”
