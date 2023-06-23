OLCOTT — No matter what time of day or year it was, eight-year-old Harrison Hazlett was always ready, willing and able to go fishing.
“Any opportunity he would get, he would say, ‘Let’s go fishing,’” his grandmother, Diane Silvis recalled.
Silvis and other family members would regularly take “Harry” fishing at various spots along Eighteen Mile Creek, his secret spot in Wilson or his favorite place, the Newfane Town Marina.
Harry began fishing at the age of five. It was also around this time that he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, an aggressive form of bone cancer.
Harry died in August 2022, after a three-year battle with the disease.
In his memory, the annual Newfane Kids Fishing Derby has been renamed.
Hooks for Harry: the Harrison Hazlett Memorial Kids Fishing Derby will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Lake Ontario, near the town marina where the measuring station will be located, and along Eighteen Mile Creek south to the Burt Dam. The derby is open to youths aged 4 to 15 years.
Derby organizer and Newfane school district art teacher Vic Thibault said people throughout the community have shown their support and donated fishing equipment, food and prizes for the derby.
“People from all over reached out, from former students to Harrison’s friends and family, teachers, fishermen in the community, and people who didn’t even know the young man. It’s cool to see,” Thibault said.
Even though he was between rounds of chemotherapy, Harry not only participated in the 2022 derby, he reeled in the biggest fish of the day, a largemouth bass that measured about 18 inches.
“He actually got out of the hospital the day before. He was not feeling very well but he made sure he was home for the derby,” Thibault said.
Harry’s family was not at all surprised that, despite his struggles, he continued to do his favorite thing — fish.
“It was devastating to us, but it was nothing for him, because he trucked through everything,” Silvis said. “He was fearless.”
Even in his final week of life, he continued to go fishing with his family.
“(He looked) almost like a king as we were marching down the road with a huge umbrella and air machine to go down to the marina to fish,” Silvis said.
In addition to the derby, the town will be installing a memorial bench at the marina in Harry’s honor.
