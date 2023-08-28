A sign that the new Lockport Memorial Hospital is one step closer to opening flew in Monday afternoon, as Catholic Health executives and members of the media witnessed a successful Mercy Flight test landing on the helipad located directly next to the emergency room.
Mount St. Mary’s Hospital President C.J. Urlaub was there as Mercy Flight touched down and said he’s looking forward to the opening of the emergency room at Lockport’s neighborhood hospital. The new anticipated opening date is October 10, and Urlaub said PIKE Construction Services is doing everything it can to advance an earlier opening.
Meanwhile, Urlaub said, the temporary emergency department at 5875 South Transit Road has been “unbelievable” in its ability to handle the community’s needs since Eastern Niagara Hospital closed it doors in mid June.
“The amount of families, the amount of patients, have surprised us,” Urlaub said. “We’ve had over 60 patients in a day and (are) averaging about 40-something every day.”
Lori Dufresne, director of Catholic Health emergency services, said the temporary ER will close as the new hospital is opened.
Dufresne said 90% of the patients seen at the temporary ER have been treated and discharged and only 10% needed transport to another facility. The percentage needing transport will be less when the new hospital is operational, she added.
Sue Brooks, Catholic Health’s vice president of patient services, said she was excited about the LMH opening, especially the level of “care and comfort” that patients will have with telehealth functionality in every room.
“This new hospital is bringing us into the 21st century,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.