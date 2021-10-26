NEWFANE — Town council member Troy Barnes and current 14th district Niagara County Legislator John Syracuse are the competitors in the race to fill the town supervisor’s post being vacated by longtime supervisor Tim Horanburg.
Earlier this year, as he confirmed his plan to retire at the end of his current term of office, Horanburg endorsed Syracuse to be his successor and told the Union-Sun & Journal that the town needs “younger blood.”
Horanburg and Syracuse both are registered Republicans, as is Barnes, who has the Democratic ballot line in the Nov. 2 election. Syracuse had the backing of the county Republican committee and bested Barnes in a June GOP primary contest.
“I collected Republican petitions that I needed for the town and I also cross filed for the Democrat and I collected those signatures as well,” Barnes said. “My theory was thinking to gain as much support as possible, Republicans and Democrats.”
Syracuse said he’s in the supervisor’s race after being approached by Horanburg and local “business leaders” to run for the office.
“It’s about service to my community,” Syracuse said. “I liked being in the Legislature. I hope I served admirably and I would’ve been content and satisfied to continue on in the Legislature.”
Syracuse, who is wrapping up his ninth term of office as a county legislator, said through that post he gained skills and experience that would be helpful to town administration. In addition to developing knowledge about grants for local government and businesses, he gained some insight on shared services, which he believes could help the town.
“I’d like to continue looking for shared service opportunities,” Syracuse said. “I’d like to continue looking at opportunities to provide the town services, but perhaps have a private industry deliver those so we’re not dealing with labor costs, we’re not dealing with legacy costs. Somehow through leasing arrangements, it’ll be more efficient and more profitable for the town.”
Barnes, who been a town council member for six years, said he’s pursuing the supervisor’s post to have a greater ability to address issues that the town is facing.
“Newfane has lost a lot of businesses. You go down the two main streets, there’s a lot of empty buildings. … We need to give people something more to stay for than the fruit and the fishing,” he said.
Barnes points out a recent illustration of his ability to work “across the aisle” for the town’s betterment. He said has been working with Sara Capen, a town planning board member and Democratic candidate for the 14th district county legislature seat, to get help for Newfane through the state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), which awarded $10 million to the City of Lockport several years ago for downtown development.
According to Barnes the rules of the grant program were changed this year in a way that gives small towns like Newfane a better shot at securing funding. Capen wrote the town’s application and Barnes said town representatives had a virtual interview with state officials earlier this month. “It was very positive,” he said, “and that would help immensely.”
Syracuse said he works for improved conditions for businesses now, as a county legislator, and would continue to do so as the town supervisor. He cited several of the county economic development department’s programs for businesses and an instance in which he steered a constituent to the microenterprise program for help establishing a retail gas station.
“In addition to some of those existing programs, I’d like to think about trying to attain grants or the like for electrical charging stations,” Syracuse said. “I’d love to put some charging stations in key places near restaurants so people with electric vehicles can go someplace while their car is charging.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.