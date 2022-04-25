A Tiresome dilemma

Approximately 150 to 200 tires were dumped on a property belonging to Dale McCollum over the weekend. The property on Peet Street in Middleport was purchased by McCollum at auction several weeks ago. McCollum and his family believe the tires were dumped on Friday.
McCollum’s nephew, Stephen Soemann, said that a neighbor spotted an unknown individual dropping off the tires in a U-Haul truck on Friday afternoon at the vacant property. The family is also under the impression that this was a random act, and not anything maliciously targeted at them.
“You have to pay to get rid of tires, so people would have found somewhere on a dead-end road as a quiet place to dump them,” said Soemann in an interview.
The New York Department of Environmental Conservation has been made aware of the incident, and issued a statement in response.
“DEC takes illegal dumping very seriously and holds violators of the State's environmental laws accountable to ensure the protection of public health and the environment. DEC's Division of Law Enforcement (DLE) is investigating the illegal disposal of tires in Middleport.”
Fines for the unlawful disposal of regulated waste, like tires, can cost from $1,500, to $15,000. Additional fines can be levied if it’s being done without a permit, or proper registration.
While McCollum’s family have been given offers by other people to buy some of the tires, they are unsure how to clean up the mess. Royalton Highway Superintendent James Spark said that the town of Royalton only allows the proper disposal of four tires per resident per month at the town garage, but roadside garbage pickup can also be done.
“We as a highway department pick them up every Monday,” said Spark. “Every Monday we go around, and people dump them on the roadside. It’s a common practice for people, which is sad, but that’s just the way it is.”
In a social media post, Soemann asked that anyone with information on who might have dumped the tires to contact him at 716-998-2800.
