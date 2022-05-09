ALBANY — State Attorney General Letitia James endorsed a proposal Monday that would have the state government spend $50 million on women's health services to cover the cost of abortions in New York for women who come to the state from jurisdictions that ban or restrict the procedure.
Calling access to abortions a "critical right," James, a Democrat, said, "Bans will not stop abortions; bans will only stop safe abortions."
Abortions in New York represent 12.2% of all abortions in the United States, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a progressive think tank that favors access to the procedure.
An estimated 7,000 of the abortions in New York are performed on women who travel to New York from other states. With several states already moving to ban or further restrict abortion, James said more than 30,000 women from other states could end up seeking abortions in New York each year.
Gov. Kathy Hochul has also called for taxpayer funding to be used to fund the New York abortions of income-eligible women who travel to New York from outside the state.
Hochul argues there should be federal financial support to "safe harbor" states offering abortions. She is also asking Congress to repeal the Hyde Amendment, which blocks federal funding for abortion.
New York law offers some of the nation's strongest legal protections for abortion. James, Hochul and several lawmakers now want the state Constitution to be amended to further strengthen those protections by making access to abortion a constitutional right.
The push comes after last week's leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court majority opinion overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling in support of abortion rights.
"We’ve seen states where they seek to criminalize abortion, we have seen states where they seek to deputize and incentivize bounty hunters to report individuals who have had abortions,” James told reporters, referring to laws in Texas and other states that are enforced by third parties, which makes challenging them more difficult.
The move to further expand access to abortions was slammed by the New York State Catholic Conference as well as by Gerard Kassar, chairman of the state Conservative Party.
Kristen Curran, director of governmental relations for the Catholic Conference, called the proposal to pay for the abortions of women from other states "appalling."
“New York is the undisputed abortion capital of the country, where virtually no New Yorker has to pay for an abortion at any point in pregnancy," Curran said. "Now some officials want to make abortion a tourism industry, like Broadway or Niagara Falls, for out-of-state residents."
Curran contended the state should instead focus on providing " a more welcoming culture for women in crisis pregnancies who would choose to keep their babies if only they had the supports and resources they deserve."
Said Kassar: "It's amazing how many state officials are upset and concerned with a ruling that sends this back to the states" so they can determine their own abortion regulations.
Several Republicans also criticized the proposal embraced by James.
Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, said while Democrats were seeking more state money for abortion, he was met with objections to his bill offering free hunting and fishing licenses to disabled veterans. "My proposal would possibly cost the state $500,000 and yet they want to subsidize the abortions of people who don't even live in New York. It's absolutely ridiculous."
Assemblyman John Salka, R-Madison County, asked: "Haven't we beat up the taxpayers enough already?"
Longtime Marist College pollster Lee Miringoff noted a substantial majority of New York voters support abortion rights.
If the state pays for the abortions of women directly impacted by bans passed in other states, Miringoff said, "The people who are pro-choice in New York are not necessarily going to look negatively on that. I think they understand the predicament of the women who are seeking health care. So I would be surprised if there was any negative fallout."
The measure backed by the state attorney general was crafted by state Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas, D-Queens; and Sen. Cordell Cleare, D-Harlem. It has been named the Reproductive Freedom and Equity Program.
