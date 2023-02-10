Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 26F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 26F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.