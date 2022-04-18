While the Lockport Fire Department has only collected close to $7,500 since the Accident Recovery Program was launched last year, Fire Chief Luca Quagliano said that the reason for that was a result of “a learning curve” and as the department implements the program, more revenue will come in.
According to a report passed out to the Fire Board, LFD has billed $34,000 to date since May 27, 2021 when the program was started.
"We were advised by neighboring municipalities that there's definitely a learning curve involved with getting this program off the ground," Quagliano said. "Some of it was coding issues, some of it was to make sure we followed the right classification and then honing on the specific information that's located on the vehicles in order to submit properly."
Quagliano gave credit to Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda Fire Departments for helping out with information about the program, which is allowable through New York State. He also said working with Lockport Police Department was key to being able to implement the program.
“That’s 100% their job is gathering insurance data and demographic data from the vehicles involved,” Quagliano said. “So we work collectively with them to gather that data.”
What the program established is now in the City’s code which states: “It is determined that it is reasonable and necessary to recover costs incurred by the City of Lockport Fire Department for the use of apparatus and equipment in the provision of medical services which are deployed by the Lockport Fire Department.”
In simple terms, Quagliano said, “Any time there’s a car accident in the city, we are able to send the insurance of the people involved in the accident a bill for services that we provide on scene.”
These services can include minor medical aid, stabilizing a vehicle, leak control and extracting from the vehicle.
“There’s different categories of response from the Fire Department and that’s what produces the amount of money sent to us,” Quagliano said. “Our allowable billable is what we do on scene.”
The fee schedule in the City of Lockport code shows the fee for minor vehicle accident to be $150 which includes “minor spill control”, “fire hazard precautions”. “Scene safety”, “use of minor tools” and “patient assessment in cases where patient signs medical release.” Major auto accidents are $375 and include “significant spills resulting from tank leaks”, “major fire hazard precautions”, “vehicle disentanglement”, “vehicle stabilization procedures” and “multiple personnel responses.”
Other fees schedule are “Light Recue/patient stabilizations” for $400, “Heavy rescue” for $600, “Hazardous materials control” for $1,000 and “Fire suppression” for $300.
