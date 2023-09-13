Two child care workers who are facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child were not employed by Sweet Angels Daycare at the time of their arrests.
Victoria Stanton, 22, and Karon Anterline, 66, former employees of the daycare center in Newfane, were arrested by New York State Police on Monday and released on appearance tickets.
A statement issued by Sweet Angels on Wednesday confirmed the employment status of Stanton and Anterline.
“The allegations against the former employees occurred almost a year ago and during that time both left the organization,” the statement read. “At no time did parents of the children from our Newfane facility raise any issues with management regarding these employees.”
“Regardless, we take our responsibilities in serving the children enrolled in our daycare program very seriously and we are fully cooperating with the Niagara County District Attorney’s office regarding this matter.”
The arrests followed New York State Police investigation of complaints lodged this past February by parents of children who attended Sweet Angels. State Police determined that there were a “select amount” of instances of physical and mental abuse towards some of the children by the two former employees.
Stanton’s attorney, Anthony Lana, said his client was charged with two counts of endangerment and they stem from alleged abuse that occurred over a period of a “couple months” in 2022. Lana added that Stanton denies all allegations of abuse.
Stanton was arraigned in Newfane Town Court on Tuesday afternoon. Town Justice Scott Boudeman issued two orders of protection against Stanton for two of the children. She is due back in town court on Nov. 28.
Anterline is scheduled to be arraigned in town court on Sept. 19.
Earl Wells of e3 Communications, who is the spokesperson for Sweet Angels Daycare, declined to provide further comment beyond the issued statement.
