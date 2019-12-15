Advocates say inmate's suicide shows need for reforms

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.