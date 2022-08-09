Altaf Hussain cries over the grave of his brother Aftab Hussein at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on Aug. 5. Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, both were shot and killed near their homes only six days apart. Law enforcement believes one suspect could be responsible for killing four Muslim men in the past nine months. (Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)