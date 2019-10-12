Agency eyes revamp of whistleblower program 

AP FILE PHOTOIn this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Jay Clayton, center, takes his seat between SEC Commissioners Robert Jackson Jr., left, and Hester Peirce, at the start of a House Financial Services Committee hearing Sept. 24 on Capitol Hill. With little fanfare, the SEC is taking steps to revamp one of the government’s most successful whistleblower programs, alarming advocates who warn the changes will set back efforts to police Wall Street and punish corporate fraud.