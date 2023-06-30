FILE - Alan Arkin poses with the Oscar he won for best supporting actor for his work in "Little Miss Sunshine" at the 79th Academy Awards Sunday, Feb. 25, 2007, in Los Angeles. Arkin, the wry character actor who demonstrated his versatility in comedy and drama as he received four Academy Award nominations and won an Oscar in 2007 for "Little Miss Sunshine," has died. He was 89. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)