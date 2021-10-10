ALBANY — Police in Albany were investigating a shooting that left a Massachusetts man dead and six others with injuries.
Police received a report of shots fired at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday and arrived to find 29-year-old Alexander Bolton of New Bedford, Massachusetts with a gunshot wound to the torso.
Bolton was treated at the scene and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Six other men, ranging in age from 25 to 42, were treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds, according to police. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
A motive for the shooting wasn't released.
