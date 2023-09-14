Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court on Sept. 22, 2022. Lawyers for several Sandy Hook families are criticizing Jones’ personal spending as they seek nearly $1.5 billion they won in lawsuits against him, for his calling the 2012 Newtown school shooting that killed 26 a hoax. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)