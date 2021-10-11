A Buffalo man is accused of harassing a family on the 5600 block of Dunnigan Road in Pendleton where the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office responded at 5:09 p.m. on Oct. 5.
According to Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the accused is Joshua E. Larkins, 23, of 317 Lasalle Avenue, Buffalo.
Larkis allegedly threw multiple objects at the family, including rocks and water bottles, as well as, attempting to run over one of them.
According to NCSO, the caller stated that Larkins fled in a gray dodge Amazon truck and was wearing an Amazon uniform.
Larkins and the vehicle were found in the driveway of a 6800 block of East Canal Road, where he was detained.
Larkins is charged with two counts of second degree harassment, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and a count for reckless endangerment.
Larkins was released with tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.