What was originally a memorial motorcycle ride for Richard “Dick” Howes III, a 25 year-old Lockport man who was fatally struck by two motorists while walking across South Transit Street in March 2022, is now in its second year as Howes’s family plans another trek to Letchworth State Park.
This year, proceeds from the sale of special T-shirts and 50/50 raffle tickets will go to Save the Michaels of the World, the nonprofit agency that brings awareness of drug addiction.
“I wasn’t going to do it again,” Rick Howes Jr. said of another ride in his son’s memory. “But people kept asking about it. People would come up to me saying, ‘You’re doing the ride, right?’ so I decided we would.”
This year’s ride is scheduled for Saturday and the weather is looking good, Howes observed. The ride — by motorcycle or motor vehicle — will start at his home, also known as The Bandit’s Hideout, 6863 Slayton Settlement Road, at 10 a.m. There won’t be a pavilion at Letchworth this time, but after the ride returns to the hideout, Howes said there’ll be a “cookout, party, bonfire” for the riders and anybody else who wants to celebrate his son’s life.
“I ride motorcycles so, in the motorcycle community, when someone dies they have a memorial ride,” he said. “Originally, last year, people wanted to come. ‘I don’t have a motorcycle, but I want to come,’ they said, so it became a big ride, motorcycle not necessary.”
