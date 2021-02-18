Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 21F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 21F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.