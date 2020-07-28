The application deadline is fast approaching for a program designed to provide COVID-related relief for renters.
New Yorkers have until July 30 to apply for assistance under the COVID Rent Relief Pgoram, a one-time subsidy for renters covered under the Coronavirus Relief Fund, whichi is part of the federal CARES Act. The program, which is administered by New York State Homes and Community Renewal, provides a one-time subsidy that is paid to landlords.
“What the assistance does is cover the difference between the household’s rent burden on March 1 and the increase in the rent burden for the months the household is applying for assistance,” said Katelyn Nierdermier, a senior staff attorney at Neighborhood Legal Services. “For example, if a person is working and they had a certain amount of income, their rent burden is X amount of their income.”
Nierdermier as that as a household’s income drops, their rent burden rises. A household may use 35% of their income for rent normally, but as their gross income drops, the rent stays the same and the household is now using 50% of their income. The additional 15% is the amount that will be paid to their landlord.
The program also has stipulations in regard to the gross income of applicants.
“The household income has to have been below 80% of the area median income prior to the pandemic,” Nierdermier said. “For a one person household, that’s about $43,000 in Niagara County. For a family of four, it’s about $62,000. That’s 80% of the AMI.”
Leslie Nickerson, a representative of NOAH (Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope) warned of a “looming eviction crisis” faced by those who are not covered. She also said that the relief does not include those in public housing or who receive a Section 8 voucher.
“This rental relief will help some people, but they have to show a decrease in income and how it was related to COVID,” Nickerson said. “It doesn’t include essential workers or anyone on the frontline who do not have a decrease in income, but who have to pay for childcare. That’s not included (as a factor for relief).”
Nickerson noted that unemployment is included as income and effects the amount of rent burden a household had during the months of the pandemic.
“It’s not the only rent assistance that is available,” Nierdermier also said, speaking of the COVID Rent Relief Program. “It’s a new program, but not the only assistance that will be available. There’s going to be other funding available through a local agency or local agencies.”
Nierdermier said $2 billion in Emergency Solution Grants (ESG) will be given to states or local governments, which must use the funds to benefit homeless and those at risk of homelessness.
“You might see it as something like, ‘We can help you with one month’s rent or we can help you with X dollars of rent.’ We just don’t know what that’ll look like yet, because I haven’t seen anything established yet,” Nierdermier said. “There’s ESG CARES Act Funding and CDBG funding, different cities and towns are reviewing proposals from agencies who will then distribute that cash to tenants in need, tenants at risk of homelessness.”
A spokesperson for HCR, Charni Sochet said over 36,000 applications have been filled as of last week.
The application for the COVID Rent Relief Program is at http://hcr.ny.gov/RRP.
Housing concerns can be brought to the Neighborhood Legal Services by calling 847-0650.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.