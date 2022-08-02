Protesters outside Newfane farm sanctuary seek animals' return

Protesters set up camp next door to the Asha's Farm Sanctuary, asking for the return of cows that supposedly wandered onto the sanctuary property back to a farmer who contends he owns them. 

 James Neiss/Staff Photographer

TOWN OF NEWFANE - The owner of an animal sanctuary who has been embroiled in a controversy over a cow and steer that wandered onto her property last month has been arrested and is facing a charge of grand larceny.

New York State Police confirmed Tuesday morning that Tracy A. Murphy, 59, the owner of Asha's Farm Sanctuary on Coomer Road, was arrested on the charge stemming from her refusal to turn over cattle that she found on her property on July 16. 

State police said Tuesday that a warrant, secured following an investigation involving the SPCA of Niagara, the Niagara County District Attorney's Office and the Town of Newfane, was executed at the farm sanctuary on Tuesday. 

Attempts to contact Murphy and her attorney were not immediately successful. 

The cattle controversy started when a cow and a steer wandered onto Murphy's property. 

A neighboring farmer, Scott Gregson, contended that the animals belonged to him. Murphy refused to give the animals to Gregson, arguing that he needed to show her proof that he actually owned them. Murphy later said that she believed she was owed compensation for housing the animals if Gregson did provide proof that they were his. 

On July 25, Gregson visited the animal sanctuary with members of his family and state troopers and asked for the cattle to be returned to him. Murphy refused on the grounds that the police would need a warrant, and that Gregson would need to have documentation proving that he is the rightful owner of the cattle. She then asked them to leave. 

In the weeks since, several neighboring residents and farm owners have protested outside Murphy's sanctuary, carrying and posting signs encouraging her to return the animals to Gregson. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you