WILSON — A group of Western New York-based painters are getting out their paintbrushes and setting up their easels along the Lake Ontario shoreline this morning.
The inaugural Paint Out Lake Ontario event will feature approximately half a dozen artists painting en plein air (outdoors) landscapes and other scenes from the shoreline from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The artists will be spread out amongst various locations including the Wilson pier, harbor, yacht club and Wilson-Tuscarora State Park.
Paint Out is centered at the village gazebo on Ontario Street, where maps will be handed out showing the specific locations where each artist is painting. Students from Newfane-based non-profit WAHI Studio will be on hand creating chalk art with the artists.
Organizer Ron Zito said Paint Out presents art enthusiasts with an opportunity to watch each artist work, interact with them and possibly add new pieces to their collections.
“There is a joy about painting outdoors and this is a chance for people to see professional artists at work, developing their paintings in response to the beauty in nature,” Zito said.
Zito said that when he moved to Wilson in 2006, he often saw artists working en plein air at the harbor and in local parks, but that has largely stopped since then.
He hopes Paint Out is a catalyst to draw artists back to the area and stoke interest in the community at large.
“The core focus is to bring arts back to the village and draw attention to the beauty of nature,” Zito said.
Artist Audrey Wagner of Newfane, who is participating in Paint Out, said en plein air painting poses unique challenges but leads to unique and rewarding creations.
“It’s one of the hardest mediums to conquer. It’s harder than painting from a photograph, but they’re much more vibrant, alive and exciting,” she said.
While she has painted numerous local nature scenes, Wagner said she looked forward to the opportunity to do en plein air painting in Wilson and connect with the local painting community.
“(Wilson) is one of my favorite places to visit. It reminds you that you don’t have to travel far to paint (en plein air),” she said.
