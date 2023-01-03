Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. Record high temperatures expected. High 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.