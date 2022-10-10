Dionne Williamson, of Patuxent River, Md., grooms Woody before her riding lesson at Cloverleaf Equine Center in Clifton, Va., in mid September. After finishing a tour in Afghanistan in 2013, Williamson felt emotionally numb. She eventually found stability through a monthlong hospitalization and a therapeutic program that incorporates horseback riding. But she had to fight for years to get the help she needed. “It’s a wonder how I made it through,” she said. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)