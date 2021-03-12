Bangladesh's first transgender news anchor Tashnuva Anan Shishir reads news bulletin , in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. A Bangladeshi satellite television station has signed up the South Asian county's first transgender news anchor with a hope to remove the deeply-rooted social stigma they face. Shishir, who previously worked as a rights activist and an actor, appeared before audience on Monday after her appointment recently as the day coincided with the International Women's Day. She made the debut by reading a three-minute daily news bulletin on Dhaka-based Boishakhi TV. (AP Photo/Al-emrun Garjon)