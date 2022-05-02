A public hearing in Barker yesterday discussed a proposed local law to allow of hens within the Village. While there were several people who voiced support for the idea, a majority of Barker citizens in attendance stood in opposition. After hearing the large amount of opposition to the proposed law, Barker Mayor Aaron Nellist recommended tabling the issue to a later meeting. The rest of the village board agreed.
Some of the issues that were raised by opponents to the proposed law, were that chickens were noisy, dirty, and could run the risk of drawing predatory animals into the village. Barker Village Clerk Amanda Detschner gave a prepared statement as a private citizen living in the village that there would be an increased risk of animal suffering if this were to be allowed, and that the village would need to be responsible for prosecuting violators of the law, and would therefore cost taxpayer money.
“If a municipality condones such an enterprise as 'hening' (the care of chickens), they implicitly assume some of the responsibility for what happens when residents follow the ordinances,” stated Detschner during the meeting. “But bad things happen to animals all the time. Heaven forbid we have a complaint about chickens freezing to death due to a poorly made coop. The village board will be scrutinized for allowing such circumstances.”
One Barker resident who attended and spoke in opposition to the law was Pat Fuller, who said that chickens used to be allowed in the village, but were then banned later after noise complaints.
“My husband was on the village board over 20 years ago, and when he was first on the board we had roosters, and people were complaining about the noise from them,” said Fuller in an interview. “Way back then is when they changed it so that you couldn’t have chickens in the village.”
The recommendation for permitting chickens in Barker came from trustee Aaron Davis. Davis said that he became interested with the concept of housing his own chickens during the Covid pandemic as a way to produce his own food.
“Covid hit and we couldn’t buy stuff at the store, and prices were going up due to things not being available,” said Davis in an interview. “Being able to raise chickens shouldn’t be restricted by the government if it helps feed my family.”
