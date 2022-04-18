The village board of Middleport had a discussion at their board meeting yesterday with Angela Watson and Andrew Pittman about their plans for the building where The Basket Factory restaurant used to be.
The Basket Factory has been periodically opened and closed over the years, and current property owner Andrew Pittman is looking to reprioritize its business towards its marina. Part of this will involve offering kayak and bicycle rentals, but they’ve also left open the possibility for boat rentals as well. Patio food service might still be there at the nearby “Clam Shack,” but it would no longer be the priority of the property, if it does occur at all.
“We believe that there’s a serious business case for the marina,” said Pittman. “We will open that back up to commercial use, lease space, rent kayaks and bicycles, and possibly some food service.”
As far as other restaurant plans are concerned, they aren’t sure what’s viable yet. The property was left with some restaurant equipment, and they will need to check what can be used once the building has become more operational again.
“As we salvage the existing restaurant, we’re going to look at all the equipment,” said Pittman. “We haven’t been able to activate any of the equipment because water lines are frozen, and gas lines have been turned off. So we don’t know what in the current kitchen is still commercially viable.”
Pittman and Watson are also planning on applying for zoning variances in order to have the property made residential as well, as their plans largely involve the property holding multiple purposes. It’s unknown at this point as to whether it will retain the name of “The Basket Factory.”
