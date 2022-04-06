Abbie McNett is a happy nine-year old with a love of painting and superheroes, who lives with her mother, father and two dogs in the City of Lockport. However, her life and her parent’s lives were thrown upside-down in January after going to see her doctor about a lump on her leg.
Originally conceived as a result of being born with a club-foot, something that might be a cramped muscle, but nothing this “trooper” couldn’t handle, Stacie and Lou McNett were shocked to learn the lump on their daughter’s leg was a tumor.
After that it was about two months in isolation at Oishei Children’s Hospital for Stacie and Abbie, because they tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, while Abbie began chemotherapy.
“Abbie has always been a happy kid,” McNett said. “Smiling. Laughing. She doesn’t get upset or sad when people are around, though at home she can be stubborn. She can be sassy!”
Abbie was also born with Down syndrome and because of that her parents pulled her out of classes to be homeschooled. It was that same week that she was diagnosed.
“She’s at a kindergarten level,” McNett said. “She learns counting, colors, numbers and printing.”
Abbie was diagnosed with Stage 4 Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma which does not have a cure.
“It’s a disease that attacks the muscles and it's very aggressive,” McNett said. “There can’t be any breaks in the treatment for it. Right now it’s classified as controlled. We’re got a steady grasp on it.”
Unfortunately for the McNett’s, the machine needed for the kind of radiation treatment that is most effective is not in Western New York. If their insurance covers it, the three will be able to go to Cleveland for treatment, but right now the options look like a stay in New York City for approximately seven weeks.
“There’s a 20% chance it will go into remission,” McNett said. “But it often comes back. It’s a matter of time. It could be five or 10 years. In rare cases it can be treated and put into remission again. There is no cure. Survivors are rare, but they are out there.”
The biggest factor right now is Lou McNett being able to spend time with his daughter.
“I don’t want to be away from him. I don’t want her to be away from him,” McNett said. “So, that’s going to put the biggest financial burden on us. I don’t know what’s coming down the road for expenses for us. So far her medical bills are being kept up through our insurance and Medicaid. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, but just having her away from her dad for seven weeks. … Even her doctor said this radiation in her stomach is going to be quite difficult for her.”
There is a gofundme page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/uv6pfe-help-for-abbie?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer which has raised a little over $25,000 for the McNett family.
“Stacie will be out of work during this time for treatment of Abbie,” reads the gofundme. “We just want them to focus on their daughter’s health and not worry about anything else at this time.”
There are also a Facebook page called “Abbie’s Angels” where updates are posted.
