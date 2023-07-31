New York State has issued a final siting permit to Cypress Creek Renewables for development of an up-to 100 megawatt solar energy facility in Cambria and Pendleton.
The permit from the state Office of Renewable Energy Siting was issued Monday. However, Cypress Creek did not get everything that it asked for.
ORES executive director Houtan Moaveni ruled that 120 acres of the original 900-acre footprint is off-limits to the utility developer because it’s a Town of Cambria-designated Planned Unit Development (PUD) area, where solar energy generation is expressly prohibited.
The PUD on the north side of Lockport Road between Comstock Road and Campbell Boulevard was authorized by the town in 2011.
Cypress Creek Renewables did not seek a waiver on the PUD zoning restriction when it applied for a siting permit, and in February, an Administrative Law Judge turned back the company’s attempt to get a waiver after the fact. Because the company didn’t acknowledge the PUD in its permit application, ORES couldn’t grant a waiver, ALJ John Favreau ruled.
That ruling, reinforced by Moaveni, takes 12 megawatts out of play at the proposed 100-megawatt Bear Ridge Solar site, but Moaveni wrote that his decision is “without prejudice,” meaning Cypress Creek Renewables can try to get its permit modified to reach 100 megawatts.
Keith Silliman, the company’s director of regulatory compliance, said late Monday that he had yet to do a “deep dive” into the decision and permit terms, but his understanding is that Moaveni laid the groundwork for Cypress Creek Renewables to do one of three things: Seek a waiver to override Cambria’s PUD restriction; reconfigure arrays on the remaining acreage to make up the difference; or bring in other land to make up the difference.
Cambria town supervisor Wright Ellis said Moaveni’s decision to uphold the PUD zoning is a “good thing” that came out of the litigation process.
“The important thing is we made a point that they had to address,” he said. “The director upheld the town’s position, but made the decision without prejudice, which means the applicant can try again.”
Meanwhile, Moaveni set aside as non-substantive the Town of Cambria’s appeal of the ORES waiver granted on the town-imposed setbacks of arrays from residences and roads, according to Ellis.
