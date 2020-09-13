FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., raise their hands to answer a question as Joe Biden pauses during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa. Bernie Sanders is warning that if Joe Biden doesn’t do more to promote his policies and reach out to Latino voters he’s at risk of falling short to President Donald Trump this November. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)