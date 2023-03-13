Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. High around 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

On and off snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 22F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%.